PFC Recruitment 2024- Coordinator Vacancy, Job Opening

Power Finance Corporation has released the latest job notification for the Coordinator vacancy.

Power Finance Corporation Recruitment 2024

Power Finance Corporation has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Coordinator. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Power Finance Corporation Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name:Coordinator

Posts: 26

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 65,000 – 1,25,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 17-03-2024

Age: 21-60 Years

Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD/ESM Candidates: Nil

All Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Power Finance Corporation Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Coordinator at Power Finance Corporation, the candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech, MCA from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Power Finance Corporation Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at PFC official website pfcindia.com, Starting from 16-02-2024 to 17-Mar-2024

About Power Finance Corporation: Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (P. F. C.) is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Power, Government of India. Established in 1986, it is the financial backbone of Indian power sector. PFC's net worth as on 30 June 2023 is INR 1,184 billion.[2] PFC is the 8th highest profit making Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) as per the Department of Public Enterprises Survey for FY 2017–18. PFC is India's largest NBFC and also India's largest infrastructure finance psu. Government has raised status of PFC from ' Navratna' to 'Maharatna' psu on 12 October 2021.