PGIMER Recruitment 2024 - Junior Resident Vacancy, Job Openings

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Resident vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Job Notification 2024

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Resident Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

PGIMER Job Openings 2024

About PGIMER Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Resident

Posts: 02

Location: Chandigarh

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 15-02-2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Resident Job Vacancy:

Candidates who have completed MBBS

How to Apply for PGIMER Job Openings:

To apply the candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to visit https://pgimer.edu.in/PGIMER_PORTAL/PGIMERPORTAL/Vacancies/JSP/VACANCIE_VIEW.jsp?countt=0

About PGIMER: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is a public medical university in Chandigarh, India. It is an 'Institute of National Importance' (INI). It has educational, medical research, and training facilities for its students including all specialties, super specialties and sub specialties. It is the leading tertiary care hospital of the region and caters to patients from all over Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand , Haryana , Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the clinical services, PGI also provides training in almost all disciplines of Medicine including post graduate and post doctoral degrees, diploma and fellowships. There are more than 50 such training courses in the institute. Since it is a post graduate institute, it does not have facilities for undergraduate MBBS courses.[citation needed] It is ranked 2nd among medical universities in India in 2021 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework.