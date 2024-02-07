PMBI Recruitment 2024- Senior Executive, Executive Vacancy, Job Opening

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Senior Executive, Executive vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India job vacancy 2024.

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India Recruitment Notification 2024

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Senior Executive, Executive Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Senior Executive, Executive

Posts: 10

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.25000-40000/- Per Month

Last Date: 12-02-2024

Age: 32 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Executive, Executive at Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India, the candidate should have completed B.Com, B.Pharma, B.Sc, BCA, B.E or B.Tech, Graduation, LLB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), E-1, 8th Floor, Videocon Tower, Jhandewalan Extn., New Delhi – 110055 on 12-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India

About Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India: PMBI (Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India) has been established under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Govt.