PMBI Recruitment 2024- Senior Executive, Executive Vacancy, Job Opening

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Senior Executive, Executive vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India job vacancy 2024.
Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Senior Executive, Executive
Posts: 10
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.25000-40000/- Per Month
Last Date: 12-02-2024
Age: 32 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Executive, Executive at Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India, the candidate should have completed B.Com, B.Pharma, B.Sc, BCA, B.E or B.Tech, Graduation, LLB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), E-1, 8th Floor, Videocon Tower, Jhandewalan Extn., New Delhi – 110055 on 12-Feb-2024
About Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India: PMBI (Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India) has been established under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Govt.