Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2024 - Cost Trainee Vacancy, Job Openings

Prasar Bharati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Cost Trainee vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Prasar Bharati job vacancy 2024.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2024

Prasar Bharati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Cost Trainee Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Prasar Bharati Recruitment

Post Name: Cost Trainee

Posts: 14

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 10,000-15,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 16/03/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Cost Trainee Job Vacancy at Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed CMA, ICAI, 12th from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2024

Candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to visit Prasar Bharati official website prasarbharati.gov.in

About Prasar Bharati

Prasar Bharati (abbreviated as PB; Hindi: Praśar Bharati, lit. Indian Broadcaster) is India's state-owned public broadcaster, headquartered in New Delhi. It is a statutory autonomous body set up by an Act of Parliament and comprises the Doordarshan Television Network and Akashvani All India Radio, which were earlier media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Parliament of India passed the Prasar Bharati Act to grant this autonomy in 1990, but it was not enacted until 15 September 1997.

The Prasar Bharati board chairperson's position remains vacant since Dr A. Surya Prakash finished his second term in February 2020. He had succeeded Dr Mrinal Pande. Sh. Mayank Kumar Agrawal is the CEO of Prasar Bharati (he succeeded Shashi Shekhar Vempati who was the CEO until June 2022).

Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2021 revealed that DD News and All India Radio are the most trusted News brands in India.