Presidency University Recruitment 2024- Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Presidency University Recruitment 2024

Presidency University has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Presidency University job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Assistant

Posts: Various

Location: Kolkata – West Bengal

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 28-01-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Presidency University Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Assistant at Presidency University, candidate should have completed BS, M.Sc, MS from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Presidency University Job Vacancy

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, paulomi.ihs@presiuniv.ac.in on or before 28-Jan-2024 along with all required documents

About Presidency University: Presidency University, Kolkata is a public state university located in College Street, Kolkata. Established in 1817, it is probably the oldest institution in India to have no religious connection. The institution was elevated to university status in 2010 after functioning as a top constituent college of the University of Calcutta for about 193 years. The University had its bicentenary celebrations in 2017.