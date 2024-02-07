Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2024- Senior Manager – Cyber Security in MMG Scale-III Vacancy, Job Opening

Punjab National Bank has released the latest job notification for the Senior Manager – Cyber Security in MMG Scale-III vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Punjab National Bank 2024 job vacancy.

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2024

Punjab National Bank has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Senior Manager – Cyber Security in MMG Scale-III Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Punjab National Bank job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name- Senior Manager – Cyber Security in MMG Scale-III

Posts- 05

Location- All India

Salary- Pay scale Rs 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Last Date- 25-02-2024

Age- 27 to 38 years

Application Fees- For SC/ST/PwBD category: Rs.59/-

For other categories: Rs. 1180/-

Educational Qualification for Punjab National Bank Job Opening

Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Manager-Cyber Security in MMG Scale-II at Punjab National Bank, candidate should have completed B.E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics and Communications Engineering Or Full-time M.C.A. from any Institute/ College/ University recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC with a minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

How to apply for Punjab National Bank Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the Punjab National Bank Recruitment Portal from 7th February 2024 to 25th February 2024.

About Punjab National Bank: Punjab National Bank (abbreviated as PNB) is an Indian public sector bank based in New Delhi.It was founded in May 1894 and is the third-largest public sector bank in India in terms of its business volumes, with over 180 million customers, 12,248 branches, and 13,000+ ATMs.

PNB has a banking subsidiary in the UK (PNB International Bank, with seven branches in the UK), as well as branches in Hong Kong, Kowloon, Dubai, and Kabul. It has representative offices in Almaty (Kazakhstan), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Shanghai (China), Oslo (Norway), and Sydney (Australia). In Bhutan, it owns 51% of Druk PNB Bank, which has five branches. In Nepal, PNB owns 20% of Everest Bank, which has 122 branches. PNB also owns 41.64% of JSC (SB) PNB Bank in Kazakhstan, which has four branches.