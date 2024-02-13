Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Recruitment 2024 – Technician Vacancy, Job Opening

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the latest job notification for the Technician vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) 2024 job vacancy.
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Technician. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Technician
Posts: 9000
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 19,900 – 29,200/- Per Month
Last Date: 08-04-2024
Age: 18-36 Years
Application Fees: SC/ ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, EBC Candidates: Rs. 250/-
Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Technician at New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL), the candidate should have completed As per RRB official notification from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at RRB official website indianrailways.gov.in, Starting from Coming Soon
Disclaimer: Provided by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
About Railway Recruitment Board (RRB): The Ministry of Home Affairs, or simply the Home Ministry, is a ministry of the Government of India. It is mainly responsible for the maintenance of internal security and domestic policy. It is headed by Minister of Home Affairs.