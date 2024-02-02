RITES Recruitment 2024 - Chief Resident Engineer Vacancy, Job Openings

Rail India Technical and Economic Services has released the latest job notification for the Chief Resident Engineer Job vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Rail India Technical and Economic Services 2024 job vacancy.
Rail India Technical and Economic Services has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Chief Resident Engineer Job Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Rail India Technical and Economic Services Job Openings
Post Name- Chief Resident Engineer
Posts- 04
Location- All India
Salary- Rs. 60,000/- per month
Last Date- 13-02-2024
Age- 21 to 63 Years
Application Fees- N/A
Candidate should have completed B.E/B.Tech or Diploma Civil Engineering from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at RITES official website rites.com
Disclaimer: Provided by Rail India Technical and Economic Services
About Rail India Technical and Economic Services: RITES Ltd, formerly known as Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited a Miniratna Schedule 'A' Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974