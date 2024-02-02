RITES Recruitment 2024 - Chief Resident Engineer Vacancy, Job Openings

Rail India Technical and Economic Services has released the latest job notification for the Chief Resident Engineer Job vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Rail India Technical and Economic Services 2024 job vacancy.

Rail India Technical and Economic Services Recruitment 2024

Rail India Technical and Economic Services has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Chief Resident Engineer Job Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Rail India Technical and Economic Services Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name- Chief Resident Engineer

Posts- 04

Location- All India

Salary- Rs. 60,000/- per month

Last Date- 13-02-2024

Age- 21 to 63 Years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Chief Resident Engineer Job Opening

Candidate should have completed B.E/B.Tech or Diploma Civil Engineering from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Rail India Technical and Economic Services Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at RITES official website rites.com

About Rail India Technical and Economic Services: RITES Ltd, formerly known as Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited a Miniratna Schedule 'A' Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974