RITES Recruitment 2024 - Geologist Vacancy, Job Openings

Rail India Technical and Economic Services has released the latest job notification for the Geologist Job vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Rail India Technical and Economic Services 2024 job vacancy.
Rail India Technical and Economic Services Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name- Geologist
Posts- 01
Location- All India
Salary- Rs. 30,000 to 60,000/- per month
Last Date- 13-02-2024
Age- 21 to 63 Years
Application Fees- N/A
Candidate should have completed M.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at RITES official website rites.com
About Rail India Technical and Economic Services: RITES Ltd, formerly known as Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited a Miniratna Schedule 'A' Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974