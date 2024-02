RITES Recruitment 2024 - Geologist Vacancy, Job Openings

Rail India Technical and Economic Services has released the latest job notification for the Geologist Job vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Rail India Technical and Economic Services 2024 job vacancy.

Rail India Technical and Economic Services Recruitment 2024

Rail India Technical and Economic Services has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Geologist Job Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Rail India Technical and Economic Services Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name- Geologist

Posts- 01

Location- All India

Salary- Rs. 30,000 to 60,000/- per month

Last Date- 13-02-2024

Age- 21 to 63 Years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Geologist Job Opening

Candidate should have completed M.Sc from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Rail India Technical and Economic Services Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at RITES official website rites.com

Disclaimer: Provided by Rail India Technical and Economic Services

About Rail India Technical and Economic Services: RITES Ltd, formerly known as Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited a Miniratna Schedule 'A' Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974