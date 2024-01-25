RLDA Recruitment 2023- Executive Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Rail Land Development Authority released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Executive Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Rail Land Development Authority job vacancy 2024.

Rail Land Development Authority has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Executive Director Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Rail Land Development Authority job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Executive Director, Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per RLDA Norms

Last Date: 12-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Rail Land Development Authority Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Executive Director at Rail Land Development Authority, the candidate should have completed as per RLDA official notification.

How to Apply for Rail Land Development Authority Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Dy. General Manager, Rail and Land Development Authority, Unit No. 702-B, 7th Floor, Konnectus, Tower-II, DMRC Building, Ajmeri Gate, Delhi. Application May Also Send Through Email: vacnotice0224@gmail.com

About Rail Land Development Authority: Rail Land Development Authority is a statutory authority, under the Indian Ministry of Railways, set-up by an Amendment to the Railways Act, 1989. It is responsible for creating assets for Indian Railways through the development of vacant railway land for commercial use to generate revenue by non-tariff measures.