RLDA Recruitment 2024- Accounts Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Rail Land Development Authority released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Accounts Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Rail Land Development Authority job vacancy 2024.
Rail Land Development Authority has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Accounts Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about RLDA Recruitment
Post Name: Accounts Assistant
Posts: 03
Location: Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: As Per RLDA Norms
Last Date: 26-03-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Accounts Assistant at Rail Land Development Authority, the candidate should have done as per RLDA official notification.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Dy. General Manager, Rail and Land Development Authority, Unit No. 702-B, 7th Floor, Konnectus, Tower-II, DMRC Building, Ajmeri Gate, Delhi. Application May Also Send Through Email: rldavnn0824@gmail.com
Rail Land Development Authority is a statutory authority, under the Indian Ministry of Railways, set-up by an Amendment to the Railways Act, 1989. It is responsible for creating assets for Indian Railways through the development of vacant railway land for commercial use to generate revenue by non-tariff measures.