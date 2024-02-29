RLDA Recruitment 2024- Accounts Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Rail Land Development Authority released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Accounts Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Rail Land Development Authority job vacancy 2024.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA Recruitment 2024)

Rail Land Development Authority has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Accounts Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

RLDA Recruitment 2024

Details about RLDA Recruitment

Post Name: Accounts Assistant

Posts: 03

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: As Per RLDA Norms

Last Date: 26-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Accounts Assistant Job Vacancy at RLDA Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Accounts Assistant at Rail Land Development Authority, the candidate should have done as per RLDA official notification.

How to Apply for RLDA Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Dy. General Manager, Rail and Land Development Authority, Unit No. 702-B, 7th Floor, Konnectus, Tower-II, DMRC Building, Ajmeri Gate, Delhi. Application May Also Send Through Email: rldavnn0824@gmail.com

About Rail Land Development Authority

Rail Land Development Authority is a statutory authority, under the Indian Ministry of Railways, set-up by an Amendment to the Railways Act, 1989. It is responsible for creating assets for Indian Railways through the development of vacant railway land for commercial use to generate revenue by non-tariff measures.