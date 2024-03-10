RRB Recruitment 2024- Technician Vacancy, Job Opening

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the latest job notification for the Technician vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) 2024 job vacancy.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Recruitment 2024

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Technician. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Technician

Posts: 9144

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 19,900 – 29,200/- Per Month

Last Date: 08-04-2024

Age: 18-36 Years

Application Fees: SC/ ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, EBC Candidates: Rs. 250/-

Other Candidates: Rs. 500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Technician at New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL), the candidate should have completed 10th, 12th, ITI, Diploma, B.Sc, BE/ B.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at RRB official website indianrailways.gov.in, Starting from 09-03-2024 to 08-Apr-2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

About Railway Recruitment Board (RRB): The Ministry of Home Affairs, or simply the Home Ministry, is a ministry of the Government of India. It is mainly responsible for the maintenance of internal security and domestic policy. It is headed by Minister of Home Affairs.