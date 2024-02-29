SAIL Recruitment 2024 - Operator cum Technician (Trainee) Vacancy, Job Openings

Steel Authority of India officials released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Operator cum Technician (Trainee) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the SAIL Recruitment 2024.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL Recruitment 2024)

Steel Authority of India has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Operator cum Technician (Trainee) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

SAIL Recruitment 2024

Details about SAIL Recruitment

Post Name: Operator cum Technician (Trainee)

Posts: 314

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.26600-3%-38920/-(S-3)

Last Date: 18/03/2024

Age: 28 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Operator cum Technician (Trainee) Job Vacancy at SAIL Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed Matriculation with 03 years (full time) Diploma in respective branch of Engineering from Govt. recognized university/ institute.



How to Apply for SAIL Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the SAIL website: https://www.sail.co.in/en/home.

Disclaimer: Provided by Steel Authority of India.

About Steel Authority of India

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is a central public sector undertaking based in New Delhi, India. It is under the ownership of the Ministry of Steel, Government of India with an annual turnover of 105,398 crore (US$13 billion) for the fiscal year 2022-23. Incorporated on 24 January 1973, SAIL has 59,350 employees (as of 1 March 2023). With an annual production of 18.29 million metric tons, It is the largest government owned steel producer. The hot metal production capacity of the company will further increase and is expected to reach a level of 50 million tonnes per annum by 2025.