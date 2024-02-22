Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Recruitment 2024- Teacher, Peon Vacancy, Job Opening

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) has released the latest job notification for the Teacher, Peon vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) 2024 job vacancy.

Post Name: Teacher, Peon

Posts: 240061

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 22,700 – 43,300/- Per Month

Last Date: 25/02/2024

Age: 18-45 years

Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 980/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Teacher, Peon At Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) , the candidate should have done 08th, 10th, 12th, Diploma, Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Job Vacancy

Candidates may apply Online at SSA official website sarvashikshaabhiyan.org, Starting from 22-02-2024 to 25-Feb-2024

About Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA): Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan or SSA, is an Indian Government programme aimed at the universalisation of Elementary education "in a time bound manner", the 86th Amendment to the Constitution of India making free and compulsory education to children between the ages of 6 and 14 (estimated to be 206 million children in 2001) a fundamental right (Article- 21A). The programme was pioneered by former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It aims to educate all children between the ages of 6 and 14 by 2010. However, the time limit has been pushed forward indefinitely.