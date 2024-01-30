Southern Railway Recruitment 2024 – Apprentice Vacancy, Job Opening

Southern Railway released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Apprentice vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Southern Railway job vacancy 2024.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2024

Southern Railway has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Apprentice. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Southern Railway job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Apprentice

Posts: 2860

Location: Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad – Kerala, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Salem, Coimbatore, Chennai – Tamil Nadu

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 28/02/2024

Age: 15- 24 years

Application Fees: SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women Candidates; Nil

All Other Candidates: Rs. 100/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Southern Railway Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Apprentice at Southern Railway, the candidate should have completed 10th, ITI, 12th from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Southern Railway Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Southern Railway official website sr.indianrailways.gov.in, Starting from 29-01-2024 to 28-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Southern Railway

About Southern Railway: Southern Railway is one of the nineteen zones of Indian Railways. It is headquartered at Chennai and operates across the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and the union territory of Puducherry. The origin of Southern Railway can be traced back to the Madras Railway formed in 1845