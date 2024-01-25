Spices Board Recruitment 2024 – Consultant Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Spices Board of India has released the latest job notification for the Consultant Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Spices Board of India 2024 job vacancy.
Spices Board of India has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Consultant Assistant. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Spices Board of India Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Consultant Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month
Last Date: 31-01-2024
Age: 64 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have completed Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates may visit Spices Board (indianspices.com)
Disclaimer: Provided by Spices Board of India.
About Spices Board of India: The primary function of the Board includes development of small and large cardamom, promotion, development, regulation of export of spices and control on quality of spices for export. The Spices Board also undertakes research activities on cardamom (small & large) under Indian Cardamom Research Institute.