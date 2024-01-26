Spices Board Recruitment 2024- Consultants Vacancy, Job Opening

Spices Board of India has released the latest job notification for the Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Spices Board of India 2024 job vacancy.
Spices Board of India has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Consultant. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Spices Board of India Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Consultant
Posts: 09
Location: Kochi – Kerala, Mumbai – Maharashtra, Unjha – Gujarat, Jodhpur – Rajasthan, Barabanki – Uttar Pradesh, Guna – Madhya Pradesh, Nizamabad –Telangana, Guntur – Andhra Pradesh, Bangalore – Karnataka, Srinagar – Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi – New Delhi
Salary: Rs.40000-60000/- Per Month
Last Date: 03-02-2024
Age: 63 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Consultant at Spices Board of India, Candidate the should have completed Masters Degree in Business Administration from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Secretary, Spices Board, Sugandha Bhavan, N H By Pass, Palarivattom.P.O. Kochi-682025
Disclaimer: Provided by Spices Board of India.
About Spices Board of India: The primary function of the Board includes development of small and large cardamom, promotion, development, regulation of export of spices and control on quality of spices for export. The Spices Board also undertakes research activities on cardamom (small & large) under Indian Cardamom Research Institute.