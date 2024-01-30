Spices Board Recruitment 2024- Spices Extension Trainees Vacancy, Job Opening

Spices Board of India has released the latest job notification for the Spices Extension Trainees vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Spices Board of India 2024 job vacancy.

Spices Board of India Recruitment 2024

Spices Board of India has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Spices Extension Trainees. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Spices Board of India Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Spices Extension Trainees

Posts: 29

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.20000/- Per Month

Last Date: 02-02-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Spices Board of India Job Opening:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Spices Extension Trainees at Spices Board of India, Candidate the should have completed B.Sc inAgriculture/Horticulture/Botany/Zoology/Microbiology/Biotechnology/Forestry from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Spices Board of India Job Vacancy:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address As Given Below on 02-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Spices Board of India.

About Spices Board of India: The primary function of the Board includes development of small and large cardamom, promotion, development, regulation of export of spices and control on quality of spices for export. The Spices Board also undertakes research activities on cardamom (small & large) under Indian Cardamom Research Institute.