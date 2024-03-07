Spices Board Recruitment 2024 – Trainee Analyst Vacancy, Job Openings

Spices Board of India has released the latest job notification for the Trainee Analyst vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Spices Board of India 2024 job vacancy.
Spices Board of India has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Trainee Analyst. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about Spices Board Recruitment
Post Name: Trainee Analyst
Posts: 03
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month
Last Date: 15-03-2024
Age: 30 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates who have completed Bachelor’s Degree
Interested and eligible candidates may visit Spices Board (indianspices.com)
Disclaimer: Provided by Spices Board of India.
The primary function of the Board includes development of small and large cardamom, promotion, development, regulation of export of spices and control on quality of spices for export. The Spices Board also undertakes research activities on cardamom (small & large) under Indian Cardamom Research Institute.