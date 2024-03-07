Spices Board Recruitment 2024 – Trainee Analyst Vacancy, Job Openings

Spices Board of India has released the latest job notification for the Trainee Analyst vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Spices Board of India 2024 job vacancy.

Spices Board Recruitment 2024

Spices Board of India has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Trainee Analyst. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Spices Board Recruitment 2024

Details about Spices Board Recruitment

Post Name: Trainee Analyst

Posts: 03

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month

Last Date: 15-03-2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Trainee Analyst Job Vacancy at Spices Board Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed Bachelor’s Degree

How to apply for Spices Board Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may visit Spices Board (indianspices.com)

Disclaimer: Provided by Spices Board of India.

About Spices Board of India

The primary function of the Board includes development of small and large cardamom, promotion, development, regulation of export of spices and control on quality of spices for export. The Spices Board also undertakes research activities on cardamom (small & large) under Indian Cardamom Research Institute.