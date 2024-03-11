Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Chef Vacancy, Job Openings

Sports Authority of India released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Chef vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sports Authority of India job vacancy 2024.

SAI (Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024)

Sports Authority of India has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Chef Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024

Details about Sports Authority of India Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Chef

Posts: 02

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.30000 Per Month

Last Date: 23.03.2024

Age: 50 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Chef Job Vacancy at Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed Bachelor's Degree.

How to apply for Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Sports Authority of India official website sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

About Sports Authority of India

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is the Apex National Sports Body of India, established in 1984 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India for the development of sports in India. SAI has two (2) Sports Academic Institutions, 11 "SAI Regional Centres" (SRC), 14 "Centre of Excellence" (COE/COX), 56 "Sports Training Centres" (STC) and 20 Special Area Games (SAG). In addition, SAI also manages Netaji Subhash High Altitude Training Centre (Shilaroo, Himachal Pradesh) as well as 5 stadiums in the National Capital of Delhi, such as Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (also serves as national head office of SAI), Indira Gandhi Arena, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, SPM Swimming Pool Complex and Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.