Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024 - Project Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Sports Authority of India has released the latest job notification for the Project Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sports Authority of India 2024 job vacancy.

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024

Sports Authority of India has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Officer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Sports Authority of India job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Officer

Posts: 06

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 90,000 per month

Last Date: 09-02-2024

Age: 32 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Officer Job Opening:

Candidates who have completed a PG Degree

How to apply for Sports Authority of India Job Vacancy:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Sports Authority of India official website sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

Disclaimer: Provided by Sports Authority of India

About Sports Authority of India: The Sports Authority of India (SAI), a successor organization of the IXth Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982, was set up as a Society registered under Societies Act, 1860 in pursuance of the Resolution No. 1-1/83/SAI dated 25th January 1984 of the Department of Sports, Govt.