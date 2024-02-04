Staff Selection Commission Recruitment 2024 - SSA, UDC Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced latest job notification for the recruitment of Senior Secretariat Assistant, Upper Division Clerk Job Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on SSC job vacancy 2024.

Staff Selection Commission Job Notification 2024

The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment of Senior Secretariat Assistant, Upper Division Clerk. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Staff Selection Commission Job Openings

About SCC Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Senior Secretariat Assistant, Upper Division Clerk

Job Location: Across India

No.of Posts: 69

Application Fees: N/A

Last Date: 21/02/2024

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for SSA, UDC Vacancy:



Candidates holding GRADUATION from recognized University.



How to Apply for SSC Latest Job Openings:

Applications must be submitted in online mode at the official website of the Commission i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.

Selection Process for SSA, UDC Vacancy:



Selection Process will be based on CBT, Written Exam.

About Staff Selection Commission - Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices

This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) which consists of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations. His post is equivalent to the level of Additional Secretary to the Government of India.