Staff Selection Commission Recruitment 2024 - Sub-Inspector Vacancy, Job Openings

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Sub-Inspector vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) job vacancy 2024.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Sub-Inspector Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about Staff Selection Commission Recruitment
Post Name: Sub-Inspector
Posts: 4187
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/- Per Month
Last Date: 28-03-2024
Age: 20-25 years
Application Fees: General/ OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs. 100/-
SC/ST Candidates: Nill
Mode of Payment: Online
To apply for the post of Sub-Inspector at Staff Selection Commission, the candidate should have completed Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply Online at SSC official website ssc.nic.in, Starting from 04-03-2024 to 28-Mar-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various ministries and departments of the government of India and in subordinate offices.
This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) which consists of chairman, two members and a secretary-cum-controller of examinations. His post is equivalent to the level of additional secretary to the government of India.
The SSC decided to conduct the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff examination in 13 Indian languages, which are Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Meitei (Manipuri), Marathi, Odia and Punjabi, in addition to Hindi and English, out of the 22 official languages of the Indian Republic, for the first time in January 2023.