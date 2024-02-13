Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2024- Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Supreme Court of India released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Supreme Court of India job vacancy 2024.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment Notification 2024

Supreme Court of India has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Director Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Supreme Court job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Director

Posts: Various

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 1,23,100/- Per Month

Last Date: 11/03/2024

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Supreme Court Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Director at Supreme Court, the candidate should have completed Diploma in Computer Application, Degree in Law, LLB, Masters Degree in Library Science from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Supreme Court of India Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Branch Officer (Recruitment Cell), Supreme Court of India, Tilak Marg, New Delhi -110001.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Supreme Court of India

About Supreme Court of India: The Supreme Court of India is the supreme judicial authority of India and the highest court of the Republic of India under the constitution. It is the final court of appeal and has the final decision in all legal matters pertaining to common law which excludes legal authority over personal laws. It also has the power of judicial review. The Chief Justice of India is the Head of the Supreme Court, which consists of a maximum of 34 judges, and has extensive powers in the form of original, appellate and advisory jurisdictions.