Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2024- Law Clerk and Research Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

Supreme Court of India released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Law Clerk and Research Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Supreme Court of India job vacancy 2024.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment Notification 2024

Supreme Court of India has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Law Clerk and Research Associate Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Supreme Court job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Law Clerk and Research Associate

Posts: 90

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 80,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Age: 20-32 years

Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 500/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Supreme Court Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Law Clerk and Research Associate at Supreme Court, the candidate should have completed Degree in Law, LLB from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Supreme Court of India Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Supreme Court of India official website sci.gov.in, Starting from 20-01-2024 to 15-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Supreme Court of India

About Supreme Court of India: The Supreme Court of India is the supreme judicial authority of India and the highest court of the Republic of India under the constitution. It is the final court of appeal and has the final decision in all legal matters pertaining to common law which excludes legal authority over personal laws. It also has the power of judicial review. The Chief Justice of India is the Head of the Supreme Court, which consists of a maximum of 34 judges, and has extensive powers in the form of original, appellate and advisory jurisdictions.