Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2024 - Physician Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Physician Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) job vacancy 2024.
About Tata Memorial Centre Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Physician Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. Rs. 80,000/- per month
Last Date: 12-02-2024
Age: 45 YEARS
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates having BDS, BAMS, BHMS, MBBS
Interested candidates may visit tmc.gov.in
Disclaimer: Provided by the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC)
About Tata Memorial Centre (TMC): The Tata Memorial Centre mission is to provide comprehensive cancer care to one and all through our motto of excellence in service, education and research.
As the premier cancer centre in the country, we will provide leadership for guiding the national policy and strategy for cancer care by: Promoting outstanding service through evidence based practice of oncology Emphasis on research which is affordable, innovative and relevant to the needs of the country Committed to providing education in cancer for students, trainees, professionals, employees and the public.