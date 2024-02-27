TCIL Recruitment 2024 - Apprentice Vacancy, Job Opening

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited is Recruiting has released the latest job notification for the Apprentice vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Telecommunications Consultants India Limited 2024 job vacancy.

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL Recruitment 2024)

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Apprentice Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

TCIL Recruitment 2024

Details about TCIL Recruitment

Post Name: Apprentice

Posts: 06

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs.8,000-9,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 20-02-2024

Age: 18-28 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Apprentice Job Vacancy at TCIL Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Apprentice, at Telecommunications Consultants India Limited, candidate should have completed CA/ CMA, LLB, Graduation, MBA from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for TCIL Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Chief General Manager (HRD), TCIL Bhawan, Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi-110048. Application May Also send through Email: tcilapprentice2021@gmail.com.

Disclaimer: Provided by Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

About Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) is a government owned telecommunications consultancy provider. It is under the ownership of the Department of Telecommunications , Ministry of Communications, Government of India. It was set up in 1978 to give consultations in fields of Telecommunications to developing countries around the world. Started with an initial investment of 10lakh.TCIL is present in almost 80 countries, mainly in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.