TCIL Recruitment 2024- Chief General Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited is Recruiting has released the latest job notification for the Chief General Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Telecommunications Consultants India Limited 2024 job vacancy.

Telecommunications Consultants India LimitedRecruitment 2024

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Chief General Manager Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Chief General Manager

Posts: 11

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.80000-280000/- Per Month

Last Date: 20-02-2024

Age: 61 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Chief General Manager, at Telecommunications Consultants India Limited, candidate should have completed B.Sc, B.E or B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA in Electronics and Communication/IT/Computers Science/Electrical Engineering from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Chief General Manager (HR), Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd., TCIL Bhawan, Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi-110048

Disclaimer: Provided by Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

AboutTelecommunications Consultants India Limited: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) is a government owned telecommunications consultancy provider. It is under the ownership of the Department of Telecommunications , Ministry of Communications, Government of India. It was set up in 1978 to give consultations in fields of Telecommunications to developing countries around the world. Started with an initial investment of 10lakh.TCIL is present in almost 80 countries, mainly in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.