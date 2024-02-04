TCIL Recruitment 2024- Chief General Manager Vacancy, Job Opening
Telecommunications Consultants India Limited is Recruiting has released the latest job notification for the Chief General Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Telecommunications Consultants India Limited 2024 job vacancy.
Telecommunications Consultants India LimitedRecruitment 2024
Telecommunications Consultants India Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Chief General Manager Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Telecommunications Consultants India Limited job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Chief General Manager
Posts: 11
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.80000-280000/- Per Month
Last Date: 20-02-2024
Age: 61 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification for Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Job Opening
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Chief General Manager, at Telecommunications Consultants India Limited, candidate should have completed B.Sc, B.E or B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA in Electronics and Communication/IT/Computers Science/Electrical Engineering from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply for Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Job Vacancy
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Chief General Manager (HR), Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd., TCIL Bhawan, Greater Kailash-I, New Delhi-110048
Disclaimer: Provided by Telecommunications Consultants India Limited
AboutTelecommunications Consultants India Limited: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) is a government owned telecommunications consultancy provider. It is under the ownership of the Department of Telecommunications , Ministry of Communications, Government of India. It was set up in 1978 to give consultations in fields of Telecommunications to developing countries around the world. Started with an initial investment of 10lakh.TCIL is present in almost 80 countries, mainly in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.