TISS Recruitment 2024 - Administrative Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the latest job notification for the Administrative Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) 2024 job vacancy.
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Administrative Assistant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Administrative Assistant
Posts: 02
Location: Mumbai
Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month and depends upon Merit/ Experience.
Last Date: 01-03-2024
Age: 45 Years
Application Fees: General Candidates- Rs 500/-
SC/ST/PWD candidates- Rs 125/-
Graduate/ B.A/ B.Com./ B.Sc. with MSCIT, Typing Speed of 30 w.p.m. from Government recognized Institution and minimum One year Secretarial Work experience in the field of HR Administration/
Finance & Accounts/ Academic/ Purchase/ Schools.
The candidate should have good knowledge in all aspects of administration, Secretariet, Transport, Despatch and experience in working in ERP environment
Candidates are requested to apply online through the Institute website www.tiss.edu.
Disclaimer: Provided by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)
About Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS): Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is a multi-campus public university in Mumbai, India. It is Asia's oldest institute for professional social work education and was founded in 1936 in the then Bombay Presidency of British India as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. In 1944, the institute was officially renamed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and in 1964, the Government of India declared TISS a deemed university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.