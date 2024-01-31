TISS Recruitment 2024 - Administrative Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the latest job notification for the Administrative Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) 2024 job vacancy.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Recruitment 2024

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Administrative Assistant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Administrative Assistant

Posts: 02

Location: Mumbai

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month and depends upon Merit/ Experience.

Last Date: 01-03-2024

Age: 45 Years

Application Fees: General Candidates- Rs 500/-

SC/ST/PWD candidates- Rs 125/-

Educational Qualification for Administrative Assistant Job Opening:

Graduate/ B.A/ B.Com./ B.Sc. with MSCIT, Typing Speed of 30 w.p.m. from Government recognized Institution and minimum One year Secretarial Work experience in the field of HR Administration/

Finance & Accounts/ Academic/ Purchase/ Schools.

The candidate should have good knowledge in all aspects of administration, Secretariet, Transport, Despatch and experience in working in ERP environment

How to apply for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Job Vacancy:

Candidates are requested to apply online through the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Disclaimer: Provided by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

About Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS): Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is a multi-campus public university in Mumbai, India. It is Asia's oldest institute for professional social work education and was founded in 1936 in the then Bombay Presidency of British India as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. In 1944, the institute was officially renamed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and in 1964, the Government of India declared TISS a deemed university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.