TISS Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Librarian Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) released latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Librarian Jobs in TISS. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the TISS job vacancy 2024.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences Job Notification 2024

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai invites candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Librarian posts. TISS Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Tata Institute of Social Sciences Job Openings

About TISS Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Librarian

Job Location: All India

No.of Posts: 01

Salary: Rs.45,000/- per month

Last Date: 31/01/2024

Website: www.tiss.edu

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Librarian Vacancy:

Master’s Degree in Library Science / Information Science / Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree altogether with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and a consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerization of library.

How to Apply for TISS Job Openings:

Interested candidates are required to visit the Institute's website at www.tiss.edu.

Selection Process for Assistant Librarian Job Vacancy:

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview

Disclaimer: Provided by Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

About Tata Institute of Social Sciences - The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was established in 1936 as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work. In 1944, it was renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The year 1964 was an important landmark in the history of the Institute, when it was declared Deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956. Since its inception, the Vision of the TISS has been to be an institution of excellence in higher education that continually responds to changing social realities through the development and application of knowledge, towards creating a people-centred, ecologically sustainable and just society that promotes and protects dignity, equality, social justice and human rights for all.