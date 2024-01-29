TISS Recruitment 2024 - System Administrator cum Logistic Manager Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) released latest job notification for the recruitment of System Administrator cum Logistic Manager Jobs in TISS. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the TISS job vacancy 2024.
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai invites candidates for the recruitment of Administrative & Finance Assistant posts. TISS Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-
About TISS Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: System Administrator cum Logistic Manager
Job Location: All India
No.of Posts: 01
Salary: Rs.25,000/- per month
Last Date: 31/01/2024
Website: www.tiss.edu
Bachelor’s Degree in any disciplines and five years also of work experience altogether in Administrative, IT etc.
Master’s Degree in any disciplines plus three year of work experience altogether in Administrative, IT etc.
Preference shall also be given for Candidates having good knowledge of Computer, experience in working in ERP environment. The candidate should have proficiency in Word, Excel.
Interested candidates are required to visit the Institute's website at www.tiss.edu.
Only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview
Disclaimer: Provided by Tata Institute of Social Sciences.
About Tata Institute of Social Sciences - The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was established in 1936 as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work. In 1944, it was renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The year 1964 was an important landmark in the history of the Institute, when it was declared Deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956. Since its inception, the Vision of the TISS has been to be an institution of excellence in higher education that continually responds to changing social realities through the development and application of knowledge, towards creating a people-centred, ecologically sustainable and just society that promotes and protects dignity, equality, social justice and human rights for all.