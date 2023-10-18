TISS Recruitment 2024 - Administrative & Finance Assistant Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) released latest job notification for the recruitment of Administrative & Finance Assistant Jobs in TISS. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the TISS job vacancy 2024.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences Job Notification 2024

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai invites candidates for the recruitment of Administrative & Finance Assistant posts. TISS Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Tata Institute of Social Sciences Job Openings

About TISS Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Administrative & Finance Assistant

Job Location: All India

No.of Posts: 01

Salary: Rs.30,000/- per month

Last Date: 31/01/2024

Website: www.tiss.edu

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Administrative & Finance Assistant Vacancy:

Bachelor’s Degree in any disciplines and five years of work experience altogether in Administrative & accounting field

OR

Master’s Degree in any disciplines plus three year of work experience also in Administrative & accounting field.

How to Apply for TISS Job Openings:

Interested candidates are required to visit the Institute's website at www.tiss.edu.

Selection Process for Administrative & Finance Assistant Job Vacancy:

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview

Disclaimer: Provided by Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

About Tata Institute of Social Sciences - The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was established in 1936 as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work. In 1944, it was renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The year 1964 was an important landmark in the history of the Institute, when it was declared Deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956. Since its inception, the Vision of the TISS has been to be an institution of excellence in higher education that continually responds to changing social realities through the development and application of knowledge, towards creating a people-centred, ecologically sustainable and just society that promotes and protects dignity, equality, social justice and human rights for all.