UCIL Recruitment 2024 - Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Uranium Corporation of India Limited has released an advertisement for the recruitment of Medical Officer job vacancies. Check more details on Uranium Corporation of India Limited Recruitment 2024.

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL Recruitment 2024)

Uranium Corporation of India Limited is inviting candidates for the post of Medical Officer vacancies. Interested candidates can check out the relevant details given below:

UCIL Recruitment 2024

Details about UCIL Recruitment

Post Name: Medical Officer

No. of Post: 01

Salary: Rs. 1,14,000/- per month

Job Location: All India

Application Fee: No Application Fee

Selection Process: Interview

Age Limit: 21 to 65 Years

Last Date: 15/03/2024

Website: ucil.gov.in

Educational Qualification for Medical Officer Job Vacancy at UCIL Recruitment 2024

Candidates should have completed MBBS

How to apply for UCIL Recruitment 2024

To apply candidates are required to visit Govt. portal website ucil.gov.in

About Uranium Corporation of India Limited

Uranium Corporation of India Limited was incorporated on 4th October 1967. It is a Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy with a special standing at the forefront of Nuclear Power cycle. Fulfilling the requirement of uranium for the Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors, UCIL plays a very significant role in nuclear power generation of the country. UCIL is an ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 & IS 18001:2007 company and has adopted modern technologies for its mines and process plants.