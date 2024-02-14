UIDAI Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Accounts Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Accounts Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) job vacancy 2024.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Job Openings



Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Accounts Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Accounts Officer

Posts: 01

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.50,000/- to Rs.1,60,000/- per month

Last Date: 22/03/2024

Age: 56 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Accounts Officer Vacancy:

Candidate should have completed CA, MBA from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Job Vacancy:

Interested and eligible candidates may visit https://uidai.gov.in/en/

Disclaimer: Provided by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

About Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI): UIDAI was created to issue Unique Identification numbers (UID), named as "Aadhaar", to all residents of India. The UID had to be (a) robust enough to eliminate duplicate and fake identities, and (b) verifiable and authenticable in an easy, cost-effective way.