UIDAI Recruitment 2024- Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) job vacancy 2024.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Recruitment 2024

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Consultant

Posts: 13

Location: Delhi – New Delhi, Bengaluru – Karnataka, Manesar – Haryana

Salary: Rs. 50,000 – 75,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 21/02/2024

Age: 63 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Consultant at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the candidate should have completed Degree in Engineering, Master’s Degree in Computer Application from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Director (HR), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), 4th Floor, Bangla Sahib Road, Behind Kali Mandir, Gole Market, New Delhi-110001

Disclaimer: Provided by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

About Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI): UIDAI was created to issue Unique Identification numbers (UID), named as "Aadhaar", to all residents of India. The UID had to be (a) robust enough to eliminate duplicate and fake identities, and (b) verifiable and authenticable in an easy, cost-effective way.