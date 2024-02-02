UIDAI Recruitment 2024- Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Consultant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) job vacancy 2024.
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Recruitment 2024
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Consultant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Consultant
Posts: 13
Location: Delhi – New Delhi, Bengaluru – Karnataka, Manesar – Haryana
Salary: Rs. 50,000 – 75,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 21/02/2024
Age: 63 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Consultant at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the candidate should have completed Degree in Engineering, Master’s Degree in Computer Application from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Director (HR), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), 4th Floor, Bangla Sahib Road, Behind Kali Mandir, Gole Market, New Delhi-110001
Disclaimer: Provided by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
About Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI): UIDAI was created to issue Unique Identification numbers (UID), named as "Aadhaar", to all residents of India. The UID had to be (a) robust enough to eliminate duplicate and fake identities, and (b) verifiable and authenticable in an easy, cost-effective way.