Union Bank Recruitment 2024- Specialist Officers (Manager) Vacancy, Job Opening

Union Bank of India released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Specialist Officers (Manager) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Union Bank of India job vacancy 2024.

Union Bank of India Job Notification 2024

Union Bank of India has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Specialist Officers (Manager) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Union Bank of India Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Specialist Officers (Manager)

Posts: 606

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.36000-89890/- Per Month

Last Date: 23-02-2024

Age: 20-45 Years

Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Rs.175/-

General/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs.850/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Union Bank of India Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Specialist Officers (Manager) at Union Bank of India, the candidate should have done completed CA, CMA, ICWA, CS, Degree, B.Sc, B.E or B.Tech, Graduation, MBA, MCA, M.Sc, M.Tech, PGDBA, PGDBM, PGPM, PGDM, Master’s Degree, Master in Statistics/Master’s in Economics from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

Chief Manager-IT (Solutions Architect): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering

Chief Manager-IT (Quality Assurance Lead): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering

Chief Manager-IT (IT Service Management Expert): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering

Chief Manager-IT (Agile Methodologies Specialist): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering

Senior Manager-IT (Application Developer): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering

Senior Manager-IT (DevSecOps Engineer): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering

Senior Manager-IT (Reporting & ETL Specialist, Monitoring and Logging): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering

Senior Manager (Risk): CA/CMA(ICWA)/CS, Graduation, MBA, PGDM, Masters Degree

Senior Manager (Chartered Accountant): CA, ICWA

Manager-IT (Front-End/ Mobile App Developer): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering

Manager-IT (API Platform Engineer/ Integration Specialist): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering

Manager (Risk): CA/CMA(ICWA)/CS, Graduation, MBA, PGDM, Masters Degree

Manager (Credit): Degree

Manager (Law): Degree in Law, LLB

Manager (Integrated Treasury Officer): Graduation, MBA/ PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM, Master in Statistics/Masters in Economics

Manager (Technical Officer): Degree in Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Textile/ Chemical Engineering

Assistant Manager (Electrical Engineer): BE/ B.Tech in Electrical Engineering

Assistant Manager (Civil Engineer): Degree/ BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering

Assistant Manager (Architect): Degree in Architecture

Assistant Manager (Technical Officer): Degree in Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/

Production/ Metallurgy/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Textile/ Chemical Engineering

Assistant Manager (Forex): Graduation, MBA/ PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM

How to Apply for Union Bank of India Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Union Bank official website unionbankofindia.co.in, Starting from 03-02-2024 to 23-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Union Bank of India

About Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India, commonly referred to as Union Bank or UBI, is a central public sector undertaking under the ownership of Ministry of Finance, Government of India. It has 120+ million customers and a total business of US$106 billion. After the amalgamation with Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank, which came into effect on 1 April 2020, the amalgamated entity became the one of the largest PSU bank in terms of branch network with around 9500 branches. Four of these are located overseas in Hong Kong, Dubai, Antwerp, and Sydney. UBI also has representative offices at Shanghai, Beijing and Abu Dhabi. UBI operates in the United Kingdom through its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Bank of India (UK). The bank has a network of 9300+ domestic branches, 11800+ ATMs, 8216+ Business Correspondent Points serving over 120 million customers with 77000+ employees.