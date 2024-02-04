Union Bank Recruitment 2024- Specialist Officers (Manager) Vacancy, Job Opening

Union Bank of India released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Specialist Officers (Manager) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Union Bank of India job vacancy 2024.
Union Bank of India has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Specialist Officers (Manager) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Union Bank of India Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Specialist Officers (Manager)
Posts: 606
Location: All India
Salary: Rs.36000-89890/- Per Month
Last Date: 23-02-2024
Age: 20-45 Years
Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Rs.175/-
General/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs.850/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Specialist Officers (Manager) at Union Bank of India, the candidate should have done completed CA, CMA, ICWA, CS, Degree, B.Sc, B.E or B.Tech, Graduation, MBA, MCA, M.Sc, M.Tech, PGDBA, PGDBM, PGPM, PGDM, Master’s Degree, Master in Statistics/Master’s in Economics from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Chief Manager-IT (Solutions Architect): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering
Chief Manager-IT (Quality Assurance Lead): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering
Chief Manager-IT (IT Service Management Expert): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering
Chief Manager-IT (Agile Methodologies Specialist): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering
Senior Manager-IT (Application Developer): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering
Senior Manager-IT (DevSecOps Engineer): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering
Senior Manager-IT (Reporting & ETL Specialist, Monitoring and Logging): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering
Senior Manager (Risk): CA/CMA(ICWA)/CS, Graduation, MBA, PGDM, Masters Degree
Senior Manager (Chartered Accountant): CA, ICWA
Manager-IT (Front-End/ Mobile App Developer): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering
Manager-IT (API Platform Engineer/ Integration Specialist): Degree/ B.Sc/ BE/ B.Tech in CS/ CSE/ IT/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering, MCA, M.Sc/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering
Manager (Risk): CA/CMA(ICWA)/CS, Graduation, MBA, PGDM, Masters Degree
Manager (Credit): Degree
Manager (Law): Degree in Law, LLB
Manager (Integrated Treasury Officer): Graduation, MBA/ PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM, Master in Statistics/Masters in Economics
Manager (Technical Officer): Degree in Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Textile/ Chemical Engineering
Assistant Manager (Electrical Engineer): BE/ B.Tech in Electrical Engineering
Assistant Manager (Civil Engineer): Degree/ BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering
Assistant Manager (Architect): Degree in Architecture
Assistant Manager (Technical Officer): Degree in Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/
Production/ Metallurgy/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Textile/ Chemical Engineering
Assistant Manager (Forex): Graduation, MBA/ PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Union Bank official website unionbankofindia.co.in, Starting from 03-02-2024 to 23-Feb-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Union Bank of India
About Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India, commonly referred to as Union Bank or UBI, is a central public sector undertaking under the ownership of Ministry of Finance, Government of India. It has 120+ million customers and a total business of US$106 billion. After the amalgamation with Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank, which came into effect on 1 April 2020, the amalgamated entity became the one of the largest PSU bank in terms of branch network with around 9500 branches. Four of these are located overseas in Hong Kong, Dubai, Antwerp, and Sydney. UBI also has representative offices at Shanghai, Beijing and Abu Dhabi. UBI operates in the United Kingdom through its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Bank of India (UK). The bank has a network of 9300+ domestic branches, 11800+ ATMs, 8216+ Business Correspondent Points serving over 120 million customers with 77000+ employees.