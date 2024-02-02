Wildlife Institute of India Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Wildlife Institute of India (WII) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) job vacancy 2024.
Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Wildlife Institute of India Job
Post Name: Project Assistant
Posts: 18
Location: Across India
Salary: Rs.20,000 to Rs.56,000 per month
Last Date: 20-02-2024
Age: 30 Years
Application Fees: For General category candidates: Rs.500/-
For SC/ST/OBC/EWS(Non-General category)/Physically Challenged(PC) candidates: Rs.100/-
Candidates who have completed Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree/Doctoral Degree
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility may visit www.wii.gov.in
Disclaimer: Provided by the Wildlife Institute of India.