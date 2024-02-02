Wildlife Institute of India Recruitment 2024 - Project Associate-I Vacancy, Job Openings

Wildlife Institute of India (WII) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) job vacancy 2024.

Wildlife Institute of India Job Notification 2024



Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Associate-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Wildlife Institute of India Job Openings

About Wildlife Institute of India Job

Post Name: Project Associate-I

Posts: 8

Location: Across India

Salary: Rs.20,000 to Rs.56,000 per month

Last Date: 20-02-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: For General category candidates: Rs.500/-

For SC/ST/OBC/EWS(Non-General category)/Physically Challenged(PC) candidates: Rs.100/-

Educational Qualification for Project Associate-I Job Vacancy:



Candidates who have completed Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree/Doctoral Degree

How to Apply for Wildlife Institute of India Job Openings:



The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility may visit www.wii.gov.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the Wildlife Institute of India.



About Wildlife Institute of India - Established as an attached office in May, 1982. Autonomous Institute since 1986. To nurture the development of Wildlife Science and promote its application in conservation, in consonance with our cultural and socio-economic milieu. To build capacity through training, education and research in the field of wildlife conservation.



