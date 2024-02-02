Wildlife Institute of India Recruitment 2024 - Project Scientist-I Vacancy, Job Openings

Wildlife Institute of India (WII) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Scientist-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) job vacancy 2024.
Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Scientist-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Wildlife Institute of India Job
Post Name: Project Scientist-I
Posts: 03
Location: Across India
Salary: Rs.20,000 to Rs.56,000 per month
Last Date: 20-02-2024
Age: 35 Years
Application Fees: For General category candidates: Rs.500/-
For SC/ST/OBC/EWS(Non-General category)/Physically Challenged(PC) candidates: Rs.100/-
Candidates who have completed Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree/Doctoral Degree
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility may visit www.wii.gov.in
