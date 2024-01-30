Wildlife Institute of India Recruitment 2024 - Scientist-C Vacancy, Job Openings
Wildlife Institute of India (WII) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Scientist-C vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) job vacancy 2024.
Wildlife Institute of India Job Notification 2024
Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Scientist-C Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Wildlife Institute of India Job Openings
About Wildlife Institute of India Job
Post Name: Scientist-C
Posts: 02
Location: Across India
Salary: Rs. 67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700 per month
Last Date: 29.02.2024
Age: 21 to 35 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification for Scientist-C Job Vacancy:
Candidates who have completed Master's Degree
How to Apply for Wildlife Institute of India Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility may visit www.wii.gov.in
Disclaimer: Provided by the Wildlife Institute of India.