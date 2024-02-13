APS Shillong Recruitment 2024- TGT, Counsellor & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Army Public School (APS) Shillong has released the latest job notification for the TGT, Counsellor & Other vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Northeast Frontier Railways 2024 job vacancy.

Army Public School (APS) Shillong Job Recruitment 2024

Army Public School (APS) Shillong has released an employment notification for the recruitment of TGT, Counsellor & Other Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Army Public School (APS) Shillong Job Openings

About Army Public School (APS) Shillong Job Requirement Details

Post Name: TGT Counsellor & Other

Posts: 21

Location: Shillong- Meghalaya

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 24-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: RS. 100/-

Educational Qualification for Army Public School (APS) Shillong Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have done as per the post requirements

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Bachelor Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subjects

(b) B.Ed or equivalent degree from recognized university

(c) Pass the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE / State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose with minimum 60% marks.

Counsellor: Qualification : Graduate with Psychology with a Certificate or Diploma in Counseling with minimum experience of 3 years as Counselor.

Music Teacher (Western): Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University with professional skill in any two Western Musical Instruments.

Primary Teacher (PRT): Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject / combination of subjects and in aggregate

(ii) B. El. Ed. / 02 Year D. El. Ed / BPEd

(b) Pass the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) / Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE / State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose with minimum 60% marks.

Art & Craft Teacher: Five years’ recognized Diploma in Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Art or Equivalent recognized Degree

Special Educator: Graduate with B.Ed (Special Education) / B.Ed General with one year diploma in Special Edn. (Min 50% marks in each).

Nursing Assistant: 10+2 and diploma in Nursing with minimum 5 years of experience

Computer Lab Technician: Minimum 10+2 with one year diploma in Computer Science and knowledge of Hardware, Peripheral and Networking.

How to apply for Army Public School (APS) Shillong Job Vacancy:

Candidates may send their duly filled in Application form along with the copies of testimonials and a Demand Draft of Rs. 100/- in favour of “Army Public School Shillong”

The applications must reach the Army Public School Shillong, Hajipir Road, Labasee Line, P.O Umlyngka, Shillong-793005 within February 24, 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Army Public School (APS) Shillong

About Army Public School (APS) Shillong: Army Public Schools (APS) are chain of educational institutions under regional commands of Indian Army established for the purpose of providing education to the children of Indian armed forces personnel.