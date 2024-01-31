BRDC Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Field Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

BRDC Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Field Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the BRDC Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.

BRDC Meghalaya Recruitment Notification 2024

BRDC Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Field Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BRDC Meghalaya Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Field Assistant

Posts: 08

Location: Meghalaya

Place of posting:- EKH, SWKH, EWKH, EJH, NGH, SGH, EGH, SWGH

Salary: Rs. 22,100/- usual allowances as admissible

Last Date: 13/02/2024

Age: 32 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for BRDC Meghalaya Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Field Assistant at BRDC Meghalaya, the candidate should have completed Graduate in Botany, Forestry, or related field.

How to Apply for BRDC Meghalaya Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to duly filled-in application in the prescribed format with credentials should reach the office of the Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Meghalaya, Planning Department & Member Secretary, Bio-Resources Development Centre, 5 1/2 Mile, Upper Shillong on or before 13th February 2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by BRDC Meghalaya

About BRDC Meghalaya: The Bio-Resources Development Centre is a registered institution under the Meghalaya Society Registration Act XII of 1993 under the Science and Technology Cell of the Department of Planning, Govt. of Meghalaya. It became operational during the year 2003.

The Centre has a Governing Council with the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary/ Commissioner & Secretary (Planning) as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively and other members. The Project Director, Science & Technology, Meghalaya is the Member Secretary of the Centre's Governing Council.