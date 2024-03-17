BRDC Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Microbiologist/Molecular Biologists (Microbiological/ Molecular Biological Testing Units) Vacancy, Job Opening

BRDC Meghalaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Microbiologist/Molecular Biologists (Microbiological/ Molecular Biological Testing Units) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the BRDC Meghalaya job vacancy 2024.
BRDC Meghalaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Microbiologist/Molecular Biologists (Microbiological/ Molecular Biological Testing Units) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
BRDC Meghalaya Recruitment 2024
Details about BRDC Meghalaya Recruitment
Post Name: Microbiologist/Molecular Biologists (Microbiological/ Molecular Biological Testing Units)
Posts: 02-03
Location: Meghalaya
Salary: Negotiable
Last Date: 12/04/2024
Age: 18-32 years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Microbiologist/Molecular Biologists (Microbiological/ Molecular Biological Testing Units) at BRDC Meghalaya, the candidate should have completed Post graduate in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Chemistry / Food Technology / Natural Products or other related fields.
Candidates may submit duly filled in applications in the prescribed format (hard copy only) with credentials to the office of the Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Meghalaya, Planning Department & Member Secretary, Bio-Resources Development Centre, Shillong
Disclaimer: Provided by BRDC Meghalaya
The Bio-Resources Development Centre is a registered institution under the Meghalaya Society Registration Act XII of 1993 under the Science and Technology Cell of the Department of Planning, Govt. of Meghalaya. It became operational during the year 2003.
The Centre has a Governing Council with the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary/ Commissioner & Secretary (Planning) as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively and other members. The Project Director, Science & Technology, Meghalaya is the Member Secretary of the Centre's Governing Council.