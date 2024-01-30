CAU, Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Associate Vacancy, Job Openings

Central Agricultural University (CAU ) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Agricultural University (CAU) job vacancy 2024.
Central Agricultural University (CAU) Recruitment Notification 2024
Central Agricultural University (CAU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Associate Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Central Agricultural University (CAU) Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Junior Research Associate
Posts: 01
Location: Arunachal Pradesh
Salary: Rs. 49,000 per month
Last Date: 05.02.2024
Age: 21 To 45 years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates should complete Master's Degree
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to visit Recruitment – CAU– Official Website – https://cau.ac.in/
