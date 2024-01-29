CAU, Imphal Recruitment 2024 - Livestock /Farm Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Livestock /Farm Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal) job vacancy 2024.



Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal) Recruitment Notification 2024

Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Livestock /Farm Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal) Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Livestock /Farm Assistant

Posts: 02

Location: Imphal, Manipur

Salary: Rs. 19,000 – Rs. 29,200/- Per Month

Last Date: 30-01-2024

Age: 21 To 60 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Livestock /Farm Assistant Job Vacancy:



Candidate should have done Degree in Agriculture from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal) Job Openings:



The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to visit Recruitment – CAU, Imphal – Official Website –

Disclaimer: Provided by the Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal)

About Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal): The Central Agricultural University has been established by an act of Parliament, the Central Agricultural University Act, 1992 (No.40 of 1992). The Act came into effect on 26th January, 1993 with the issue of notification by the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Govt. of India. The University became functional with the joining of first Vice-Chancellor on 13th September, 1993. The jurisdiction of the University extends to seven North-Eastern Hill States viz., Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura, with headquarters at Imphal in Manipur.