CAU, Mizoram Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Openings

Central Agricultural University (CAU) Recruitment Notification 2024
Central Agricultural University (CAU) Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow
Posts: 01
Location: Aizawl, Mizoram
Salary: Rs. 31,000 – Rs. 35,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 13-02-2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have done Ph.D/M.D./M.V.Sc or MSc in Microbiology, Zoology, Biotechnology.
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send applications to tapundatta@rediffmail.com
