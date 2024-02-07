CAU, Mizoram Recruitment 2024 - Laboratory Technician Vacancy, Job Openings
Central Agricultural University (CAU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Laboratory Technician vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Agricultural University (CAU ) job vacancy 2024.
Central Agricultural University (CAU) Recruitment Notification 2024
Central Agricultural University (CAU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Laboratory Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Central Agricultural University (CAU) Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Laboratory Technician
Posts: 01
Location: Aizawl, Mizoram
Salary: Rs. 21,800 Per Month
Last Date: 13-02-2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification for Laboratory Technician Job Vacancy:
Candidate should have 12th in science + Diploma (MLDT/DMLT/Engineering) + five years experience in relevant field / subject.
How to Apply for Central Agricultural University (CAU) Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send applications to tapundatta@rediffmail.com
Disclaimer: Provided by the Central Agricultural University (CAU).