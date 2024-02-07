CAU, Mizoram Recruitment 2024 - Project Associate-I Vacancy, Job Openings

Central Agricultural University (CAU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Agricultural University (CAU ) job vacancy 2024.
Central Agricultural University (CAU) Recruitment Notification 2024
Central Agricultural University (CAU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Associate-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Central Agricultural University (CAU) Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Project Associate-I
Posts: 01
Location: Aizawl, Mizoram
Salary: Rs. 25,000 Per Month
Last Date: 13-02-2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have M.V.Sc or MSc in Life Sciences with minimum 60% marks.
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send applications to tapundatta@rediffmail.com
Disclaimer: Provided by the Central Agricultural University (CAU).