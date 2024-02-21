CAU, Nagaland Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Central Agricultural University (CAU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Agricultural University (CAU ) job vacancy 2024.



Post Name: Research Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Nagaland

Salary: Rs. 30,520 Per Month

Last Date: 24-02-2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Research Assistant Job Vacancy:



Candidate should have Graduate in relevant subject/ field + three years experience or PG in relevant subject/ field

How to Apply for Central Agricultural University (CAU) Job Openings:



The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send applications to mandaraaj@gmail.com

About Central Agricultural University (CAU Imphal): The Central Agricultural University has been established by an act of Parliament, the Central Agricultural University Act, 1992 (No.40 of 1992). The Act came into effect on 26th January, 1993 with the issue of notification by the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Govt. of India. The University became functional with the joining of first Vice-Chancellor on 13th September, 1993. The jurisdiction of the University extends to seven North-Eastern Hill States viz., Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura, with headquarters at Imphal in Manipur.