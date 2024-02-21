CAU, Nagaland Recruitment 2024 - Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Central Agricultural University (CAU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Agricultural University (CAU ) job vacancy 2024.
Central Agricultural University (CAU) Recruitment Notification 2024
Central Agricultural University (CAU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Central Agricultural University (CAU) Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Research Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Nagaland
Salary: Rs. 30,520 Per Month
Last Date: 24-02-2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have Graduate in relevant subject/ field + three years experience or PG in relevant subject/ field
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send applications to mandaraaj@gmail.com
Disclaimer: Provided by the Central Agricultural University (CAU).