Central Agricultural University (CAU) Recruitment 2024 – Dean Vacancy, Job Opening

Central Agricultural University (CAU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Dean vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Agricultural University (CAU) job vacancy 2024.

Central Agricultural University (CAU) Recruitment 2024

Central Agricultural University (CAU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Dean Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Central Agricultural University (CAU) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Dean

Posts: 02

Location: Imphal – Manipur

Salary: Rs. 1,44,200/- Per Month

Last Date: 13 /03/2024

Age: 65 years

Application Fees: General Candidates: Rs. 1,000/-

SC/ ST, PWD Candidates: Rs. 500/-

Women Candidates: Online

Educational Qualification for Central Agricultural University (CAU) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Dean at Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), the candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Central Agricultural University (CAU) Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Registrar, Central Agricultural University, Lamphelplat, Imphal, Manipur

Disclaimer: Provided by Central Agricultural University (CAU).

About Central Agricultural University (CAU): Central Agricultural University is an agricultural university at Lamphelpat, Imphal in the Indian state of Manipur.

The Central Agricultural University was established by an act of Parliament, the Central Agricultural University Act 1992 (No.40 of 1992). The Act came into effect on 26 January 1993 with the issue of necessary notification by the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Government of India. The university became functional with the joining of the first vice-chancellor on 13 September 1993.

The jurisdiction of the university extends to seven North-Eastern Hill States: Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura. It offers undergraduate teaching (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) and postgraduate teaching (M.V.Sc.), research and extension activities at College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Selesih, Aizawl, Mizoram. It offers BSc (Agril) every year and MSc (Agril) in Agronomy, Plant Pathology, Horticulture, Genetics and Plant Breeding, Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, and Entomology. It imparts teaching in the field of Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries, Agricultural Engineering, Veterinary Sciences and Food Technology in various constituent colleges spanning north-eastern states.

Like other Agricultural Universities, Central Agricultural University, Imphal has integrated programmes of teaching, research and extension education.

As per the mandate, the university has established 13 different constituent colleges, 6 KVKs, 6 Multi Technology Testing Centers: In six states at Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya 6 Vocational Training Centers: In six states at Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya.